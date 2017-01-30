Latest News
  • Donald Trump, South Korea’s Hwang agree to strengthen defenses against North Korea: White House

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:January 30, 2017 7:22 am

US President Donald Trump and South Korean Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn agreed during a phone call on Sunday to take steps to strengthen joint defense capabilities to defend against threats from North Korea, the White House said.

“President Trump reiterated our ironclad commitment to defend (South Korea), including through the provision of extended deterrence, using the full range of military capabilities,” the White House said in a statement.

