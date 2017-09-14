Donald Trump slams ‘crooked Hillary’ for blaming others for poll loss

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, above. In her book, Clinton gives an insight view on the reasons for her shocking defeat at the hands of Trump in the November 8, 2016 presidential elections. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, above. In her book, Clinton gives an insight view on the reasons for her shocking defeat at the hands of Trump in the November 8, 2016 presidential elections.

US President Donald Trump has criticised Hillary Clinton for blaming everyone for her defeat in the 2016 presidential race in her new book, saying “she lost the debates and lost her direction”. Trump had remained silent about her memoir ‘What Happened’, which was released on Tuesday, although White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Clinton’s book tour “sad.” “Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!” Trump said in a late-night tweet on Wednesday, a day after Clinton’s book hit the bookstores.

In her book, Clinton gives an insight view on the reasons for her shocking defeat at the hands of Trump in the November 8, 2016 presidential elections.

“The ‘deplorables’ came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!” Trump said, as Clinton for the second consecutive day dogged the media attention with a series of interview on her book.

Sanders described 69-year-old Clinton’s book tour and continued comments on the 2016 race as “sad.”

“I think it’s sad that after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost, and the last chapter of her public life is now going to be defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks,” Sanders said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

“I think that type of misunderstanding of who this President is and, frankly, a misunderstanding of what he’s been doing is exactly one of the reasons that Hillary Clinton is not the President and is instead pushing a book with a lot of false narratives,” she said.

“I think probably the biggest one is anyplace within the book where she lays blame for the loss on anyone but herself,” Sanders said.

In an interview to National Public Radio, Clinton said she will continue to raise voices for the people. “I’m going to keep talking, and trying to raise the questions that I hope Americans will take seriously, and that I hope the press will take seriously, because we’ve got a lot of choppy water ahead of us,” she said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App