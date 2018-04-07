Donald Trump signs memorandum to end ‘catch and release’ policy

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum to end “catch and release” practice whereby illegal immigrants are released into the United States shortly after their apprehension. In his presidential memorandum, Trump has also asked the Defence Secretary to produce a list of military facilities which could be used to detain illegal immigrants.

The White House, in a statement yesterday, called the ‘catch and release’ policy “a dangerous practice” whereby aliens who have violated the US immigration laws were released into the country.

“The safety and security of the American people is the president’s highest priority, and he will keep his promise to protect the country and to ensure that US laws are respected,” the White House said.

“At the same time, the president continues to call on congressional Democrats to cease their staunch opposition to border security and to stop blocking measures that are vital to the safety and security of the United States,” it said.

In his presidential memorandum, Trump said human smuggling operations, smuggling of drugs and other contraband, and entry of gang members and other criminals at the border of the US threatened its national security and public safety.

“The backlog of immigration-related cases in our administrative system is alarmingly large and has hindered the expeditious adjudication of outstanding cases. Border-security and immigration-enforcement personnel shortages have become critical,” he said.

