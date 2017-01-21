Donald Trump signs docs on Obamacare, Mattis & Kelly get top national security posts

President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo) President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo)

In his first official business inside the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump signed documents pertaining to Affordable Care Act, even as James Mattis was sworn in as the Defense Secretary and John Kelly took oath as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump’s move, before a busy evening of attending three inaugural presidential balls, came after the Senate voted 98-1 confirming Mattis and 88-11 in favour of Kelly.

Soon thereafter, Gen (retd) Mattis was sworn in as the new Defense Secretary of the United States by the Vice President Mike Pence and John Kelly took oath as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

“It was busy, but good. A beautiful day,” Trump told a group of White House reporters soon after he signed the first documents inside the Oval Office of the White House.

The executive orders pertaining to Affordable Care Act, which was the signature health care program of his predecessor Barack Obama, directs US Government departments and agencies to minimise the economic impact of Obamacare.