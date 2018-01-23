Three-day govt shutdown ends as Donald Trump signs bill funding US govt through February 8

The US government shutdown has come to an end. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) The US government shutdown has come to an end. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The three-day government shutdown in the United States came to an end Monday evening, with President Donald Trump signing a bill funding the government through February 8.

The US House of Representatives passed a short-term measure on Monday to fund the federal government and end a three-day government shutdown. By a 266-150 vote, the Republican-led House quickly followed the Senate and approved the stopgap bill, which includes a six-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) but not protections for “Dreamer” immigrants sought by Democrats.

