Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe pledge to strengthen US-Japan relationship

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe points to a reporter as he speaks during a joint new conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe points to a reporter as he speaks during a joint new conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has vowed to work together to strengthen the relationship between the two countries in defence, strategic ties and agreed to make their bilateral trade more fair. “We are committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control and to further strengthening our very crucial alliance. The US-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Pacific region,” Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with the visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at White House Friday. Following a Oval Office meeting between the two leaders Trump insisted that it is important that both Japan and the US continue to invest very heavily in the alliance to build up their defence and capabilities which, under their mutual leadership, will become stronger and stronger, and as time goes by, ultimately they will be impenetrable. Trump said the two countries face numerous challenges and bilateral cooperation is essential to address them.

Watch what else is making news:



“We will work together to promote our shared interests, of which we have many, in the region, including freedom from navigation and of navigation and defending against the North Korean missile and nuclear threat, both of which I consider a very, very high priority,” Trump said.

“On the economy, we will seek a trading relationship that is free, fair and reciprocal, benefiting both of our countries. The vibrant exchange between us is a true blessing. Japan is a proud nation with a rich history and culture and the American people have profound respect for your country and its traditions,” Trump said.

Abe, speaking through translator, congratulated Trump on being elected as the US President. “The mutually beneficial economic relations have been built by Japan and the US,” he said. With Trump taking on the leadership, Abe said major scale infrastructure investments will be made, including the high-speed train.

Japanese bullet trains are known for their speed, and safety, he said ,adding that “With the latest magnetic technology from Washington, DC up to New York where Trump Tower exists, only one hour would it take if you ride the bullet train from Washington, DC to New York”.

Japan, with high level of technical capability will be able to contribute to Trump’s growth strategy, he said. The two leaders in a joint statement announced a three-pronged approach of mutually-reinforcing fiscal, monetary, and structural policies to strengthen domestic and global economic demand.

Trump and Abe discussed opportunities and challenges facing each of their economies and the need to promote inclusive growth and prosperity in their countries, the Asia-Pacific region, and the world.

“They emphasised they remain fully committed to strengthening the economic relationships between their two countries and across the region, based on rules for free and fair trade,” the joint statement said.