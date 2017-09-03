Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe agree world must step up response to North Korea: Kyodo News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with U.S. President Donald Trump (AP/File) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with U.S. President Donald Trump (AP/File)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Sunday that the international community must step up its response to North Korea after Pyongyang said it had tested a hydrogen bomb, Kyodo News reported.

The two leaders, in their second phone call of the day and their fourth since North Korea fired a missile over Japan on Tuesday, agreed that the international community must apply stronger pressure than had so far been used, Kyodo said.

It did not cite any sources for the information.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App