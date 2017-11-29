Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe agree to boost deterrence against North Korea, says Japan government

Trump and Abe also “agreed that China needs to play an increased role” in countering North Korea. (Source: Reuters) Trump and Abe also “agreed that China needs to play an increased role” in countering North Korea. (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to boost their response to North Korea’s missile programme and urged China to do more, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

In a phone call the leaders “agreed to strengthen our deterrence capability against the North Korean threat,” Yasutoshi Nishimura, deputy chief cabinet secretary, told reporters after Pyongyang fired what Japan said appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile into waters in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Trump and Abe also “agreed that China needs to play an increased role” in countering North Korea, Nishimura said.

They did not discuss military options toward North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a separate news conference. Japan will work closely with the United States and South Korea in response to the missile launch, Suga said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App