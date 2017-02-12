Donald Trump says US behind Japan ‘100 percent’ after North Korea missile launch

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump’s freewheeling style on Twitter and elsewhere is complicating life for the government lawyers tasked with defending his executive actions in court. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump’s freewheeling style on Twitter and elsewhere is complicating life for the government lawyers tasked with defending his executive actions in court. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump said late on Saturday that the United States stands fully behind Japan in the aftermath of North Korea’s latest missile launch. “I just want everybody to understand, and fully know, that the United States of America is behind Japan, our great ally, 100 percent,” Trump told reporters during a joint statement with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump made no further comments.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast early on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, the first time the isolated state has tested such a device since the election of US President Donald Trump. US and South Korean military sources said the missile did not appear to be an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) given its flight range.