Donald Trump says ‘tough phone calls’ needed because ‘world is in trouble’

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:February 2, 2017 10:16 pm
US President Donald Trump told a national prayer breakfast on Thursday that the world is in trouble, the United States is being taken advantage of, and that he was having “tough phone calls” as he worked to address issues. “The world is in trouble, but we’re going to straighten it out, OK? That’s what I do – I fix things,” Trump said after saying that freedom of religion was threatened.

“Believe me, when you hear about the tough phone calls I’m having – don’t worry about it. Just don’t worry about it,” he said. “We’re taken advantage of by every nation in the world virtually. It’s not going to happen anymore,” he said.

