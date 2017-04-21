Donald Trump says shooting in Paris looks like ‘terrorist attack’

U.S. President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters/File Photo) U.S. President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters/File Photo)

President Donald Trump says on Friday’s fatal shooting in Paris “looks like another terrorist attack.” Paris police say a gunman has killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

It was unclear how Trump concluded that terrorism may have been a factor. Paris police have yet to announce a motive, Trump is also offering condolences from the US to the people of France.

He calls the attack a “terrible thing” and says “it never ends.” He says people must be strong and vigilant. The attack came three days before the first round of balloting in France’s presidential election.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now