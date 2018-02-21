Donald Trump says more must be done to protect children

US President Donald Trump is declaring that more must be done to protect America’s children (File Photo) US President Donald Trump is declaring that more must be done to protect America’s children (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump is declaring that more must be done to protect America’s children. With a Florida community grieving over the latest school shooting, Trump is directing the Justice Department to ban devices like the rapid-fire bump stocks used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump is hosting parents, teachers and students for a “listening session” that will include people impacted by the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and the shootings in Columbine, Colorado, and Newtown, Connecticut.

Trump is a strong and vocal supporter of gun rights, and he has not endorsed more robust changes sought by gun control activists. But the White House is casting the president as having been swayed by the school shooting in Florida and willing to listen to proposals.

