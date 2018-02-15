Donald Trump says he opposes domestic violence and everybody knows that

  • Associate Sponsor
US President Donald Trump was speaking out a week after top aide Rob Porter resigned under the weight of allegations from two former wives that he committed domestic abuse.

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: February 15, 2018 12:05 pm
Donald Trump says he opposes domestic violence US President Donald Trump speaks about domestic violence in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo)
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is opposed to domestic violence, speaking out on the matter a week after top aide Rob Porter resigned under the weight of allegations from two former wives that he committed domestic abuse. “I’m opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office event. “I’m totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that and it almost wouldn’t even have to be said. So now you hear it, you all know it.”

  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 15, 2018 at 12:33 pm
    Who stole the model ? who is harassing me ? who is publishing my videos ? and you say we don't promote voilence. Your people can do anything they want but if a person earns from his wrok, he is a criminal.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Nilesh Jain
      Feb 15, 2018 at 12:31 pm
      Yes and you people try to scare people in other countries. like, Indian - American killed in a grocery store. Indian - American engineer killed at petrol station. Indian - American, arrested for false allegation reason. Indian - American arrested for money laundering, even if he is allowed to work at first place. His hard earned money, BY HELPING YOU PEOPLE, is questioned. His father hard earned money is question, when you people are yourself the biggest thieves on earth.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
