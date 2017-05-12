Donald Trump says he might release his tax returns once his term ends

“I don’t know. That’s a very interesting question. I doubt it. I doubt it. Because they’re not going to…nobody cares about my tax return except for the reporters.” “I don’t know. That’s a very interesting question. I doubt it. I doubt it. Because they’re not going to…nobody cares about my tax return except for the reporters.”

President Donald Trump has said that he might release his tax returns once his tenure ends. In an interview to the Economist, Trump was asked whether he would release his returns in exchange of the support from Democrats on tax reforms.

“Mr President, can I just try you on a deal-making question? If you do need Democratic support for your tax plan, your ideal tax plan, and the price of that the Democrats say is for you to release your tax returns, would you do that?” he was asked.

“I don’t know. That’s a very interesting question. I doubt it. I doubt it. Because they’re not going to…nobody cares about my tax return except for the reporters. Oh, at some point I’ll release them. Maybe I’ll release them after I’m finished because I’m very proud of them actually. I did a good job,” Trump answered. Trump came under severe criticism by Democrats for not releasing his tax returns during the election campaign. He had justified it by saying that he is under audit and therefore can’t release the figures.

