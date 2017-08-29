Only in Express
  • Donald Trump says “all options are on the table” for North Korea

"Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table," Trump said.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:August 29, 2017 5:39 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump said all options to respond to North Korea were on the table after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan earlier on Tuesday.

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior,” Trump said in the statement released by the White House.

