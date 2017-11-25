Trump, Erdogan discuss Syria over phone

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (PTI file photo) US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (PTI file photo)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the the two leaders discussed implementing UN Security Council resolution for a peaceful settlement to the Syrian crisis and defeat of ISIS, the White House said.

Trump reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Turkey, particularly in combating terrorism in all its forms and fostering regional stability, it said in a readout of the phone call between the two leaders.

On Syria, the two leaders discussed the importance of implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 and supporting the United Nations-led Geneva Process to peacefully resolve the civil war in that country, the White House said. It said Trump and Erdogan underscored the need to end the humanitarian crisis, allow displaced Syrians to return home, and ensure the stability of a unified Syria free of malign intervention and terrorist safe havens. ”

Consistent with our previous policy, President Trump also informed President Erdogan of pending adjustments to the military support provided to our partners on the ground in Syria, now that the battle of Raqqa is complete and we are progressing into a stabilisation phase to ensure that ISIS cannot return,” the White House said.

It said the two leaders also discussed the purchase of military equipment from the United States.

