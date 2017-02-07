Donald Trump reaffirms NATO commitment, but wants members to make full contributions

President Donald Trump speaks to troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President Donald Trump speaks to troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

US President Donald Trump today reaffirmed his relationship with NATO, saying “We strongly support NATO. We only ask that all of the NATO members make their full and proper financial contributions.”

In his first visit to the MacDill Air Force Base, US Central Command Headquarters in Florida, the newly elected US president praised American troops for their efforts and offered support to the families of the men and women in service. “The proof that our nation has been blessed by God, look no further than the men and women of the United States military,” he said, adding, “I want every military family in this country to know that our administration is at your service.”

Speaking on the executive order passed by him banning immigrants from nine muslim-majority countries, Trump said that “We need strong programs so that people that love us…are allowed in. Not people that want to destroy us.”

