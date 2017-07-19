Donald Trump reacts to reports of ‘undisclosed meeting’ with Vladimir Putin at G20 dinner

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. (Source: Reuters/File Photo) US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. (Source: Reuters/File Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reacted to reports of an “undisclosed” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner at the G20 Summit in Germany. “Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is ‘sick’. All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew!” Trump wrote on Twitter. He added: “The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest!” and “sinister.”

According to the US media, Trump had an hour-long one-on-one conversation with Putin during the July 7 dinner. The two world leaders had met for the first time earlier that day and, according to the White House, “developed a rapport”. Following the formal two-hour bilateral meeting, Trump had also said that Putin denied allegations of Kremlin interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

A White House official confirmed the Trump-Putin interaction on Tuesday. “There was no ‘second meeting’ between President Trump and President Putin, just a brief conversation at the end of a dinner. The insinuation that the White House has tried to ‘hide’ a second meeting is false, malicious and absurd,” the official said.

The New York Times reported that other world leaders were surprised when Trump left his chair at the banquet and headed towards Putin, who was seated next to First Lady Melania Trump. “Pretty much everyone at the dinner thought this was really weird, that here is the president of the United States, who clearly wants to display that he has a better relationship personally with President Putin than any of us, or simply doesn’t care,” President of the Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, was quoted as saying by NYT. Bremmer said he heard this directly from attendees.

He also added that Trump spoke “privately and animatedly” with Putin, “joined only by Putin’s own translator.” The absence of a US translator raised eyebrows among other leaders at the dinner who called it a “breach of national security protocol,” Bremmer told Reuters.

The White House official responded to this saying the leaders and their spouses were only permitted to have one translator attend the dinner. Since Trump sat next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, his translator spoke Japanese. “When President Trump spoke to President Putin, the two leaders used the Russian translator, since the American translator did not speak Russian,” the official said.

The development comes as Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr is mired in a controversy over taking help from Russian sources during the November elections. Last week, Trump Jr released a series of emails in which he agreed to meet an alleged Russian government lawyer who offered to provide damaging information against rival Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr met this lawyer at the Trump tower along with former campaign chairman Paul J. Manafort and brother-in-law Jared Kushner. A congressional panel investigating into the allegations of Russian interference said on Tuesday it wanted to interview all those present at the meeting. “Any intelligence out there that suggests that somebody is of interest to us, we have to pursue it,” the US Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, Republican Senator Richard Burr, told reporters.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd