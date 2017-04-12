US-Russia ties worse since Donald Trump took office: Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

In the wake of America’s airstrikes in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated in the early months of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“It can be said that the level of trust at the working level, especially at the military level, has not become better but most likely has degraded,” Putin said in an interview broadcast Wednesday by state television channel Mir.

With regards to accusations regarding Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons, Putin said that Syria has complied with an agreement to dispose of chemical weapons The Russian President, in the interview, also claimed that there were two explanations for the incident in Idlib province of Syria – that Syrian government air strikes had hit rebel forces’ chemical stock which released poisonous gas, or that the incident was “set up” to discredit the efforts of the Syrian government.

The interview was broadcast as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held his first meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US said that the Russian and the Syrian governments were trying to cover up the facts regarding the chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province.

US President Donald Trump had last week ordered a military strike on the air field in Syria that launched a suspected chemical attack on its civilians in an Islamic State-held town in the war-torn country. Dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles struck the Shayrat air base early morning in Homs.

