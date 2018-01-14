Donald Trump pushes for merit-based immigration system

President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump today pushed for a merit-based immigration system, saying he wants only those people who can help America become “strong and great again”.

Trump has been calling for the merit-based immigration system, of which people from countries like India could be a major beneficiary, to reduce overall immigration to the US.

On Wednesday, he said a merit-based system will allow only people with “great track record” to enter the country.

On Friday also, he reiterated his support for the merit-based immigration system which will take America to the “next level”, asserting that he wanted safety and security of Americans and an end to “massive” inflow of drugs.

“I, as President, want people coming into our country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT,” Trump said in a tweet.

The president also said that there will be no more diversity lottery visa.

The decades-old diversity lottery visa system gave green cards to people from countries from where people would normally not qualify to come to the US through a merit-based system.

In his tweet, Trump said DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is probably dead.

“DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our military,” the president said.

Trump has also called for ending the chain migration, the fastest and easiest way to gain legal entry into America, through sponsorship by a family member who is already a legal resident or citizen of the US.

Earlier, in an interview to The Wall Street Journal, he asserted that he will not accept any immigration deal that does not have a provision to build a wall along the Mexico border to stop illegal entry of people from that country.

