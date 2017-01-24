Donald Trump pulls out of TPP deal: Other executive orders signed by Trump administration so far

Vice President Mike Pence watches at left as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus hands an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact to President Donald Trump, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Vice President Mike Pence watches at left as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus hands an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact to President Donald Trump, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump, making good on his campaign promises, pulled United Sates out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, which was signed by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2015. President Trump said that he is going to seek one-on-one trade deals with Asian countries to boost US manufacturing. He also said the deals he will sign will allow the country to quickly terminate them in 30 days “if somebody misbehaves.”

As soon as Trump officially took charge as the 45th President of the United States, his administration has been active in making a number of policy changes. Here what Trump administration has done so far:

* Issued executive order start rolling back ‘Obamacare’: In his fist act after taking control over the entire federal government, Trump signed an executive order to start rolling back ‘Obamacare’. The White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said the new deal aims at “minimizing the economic burden” of the “Obamacare” law. The order directed the federal agencies not to issue regulations that would expand the law’s reach. It also allowed the Health and Human Services Department and other federal agencies to delay implementing any piece of the law that might impose a “fiscal burden” on states, health care providers, families or individuals.

Watch | President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order, Pulls US From TPP Deal



* Withdrew from Trans-Pacific deal: Arguing that the TPP deal signed by his predecessor was harmful for the citizens and manufacturers in America, Trump signed a withdrawal from the pact. “We’re going to stop the ridiculous trade deals that have taken everybody out of our country and taken companies out of our country,” the Republican president said. The TPP accord, negotiated by Obama, never got a formal approval from the Congress, but was supported by business entities. It served as the primary economic pillar of Obama administration’s shift towards Asia-Pacific region to counter China.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

* Executive order on abortion: In a bid to ban the practice of abortion in the United States, President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order seeking to ban the flow of federal money to international groups performing or providing information on abortions. According to his press secretary, the executive order named as “the Mexico City Policy” aims to show that the new President “wants to stand up for all Americans, including the unborn.”

President Donald Trump holds up the executive order on withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership after signing it in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque President Donald Trump holds up the executive order on withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership after signing it in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

* Freezes federal hiring: Trump also signed an order to completely freeze all hirings in the federal government, except for military or security purposes. His long-term planning to reduce the federal workforce received criticism from federal employees, who claimed the actions will “disrupt government programs and services that benefit everyone.”

