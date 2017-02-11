Donald Trump promises new security measures after travel ban is upheld

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Brimming with confidence that the US Federal court will approve of the travel ban, President Donald Trump promised that his government will take additional steps to improve ‘US security’. Speaking at a White House news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said that the US administration will continue to work through as the case progress and said that had “no doubt that we’ll win” the case.

Trump’s comments came a day after a San Francisco-based US appeals court refused to reinstate the temporary ban on citizens of seven including – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – from entering the US for 90 days.

The ban also banned the refugees from these seven mostly Muslim dominant countries from entering the US, in the name of national security.

President Donald Trump said that he has “no doubt” that he will prevail in the federal court case over his travel ban and promised that additional security steps would be introduced ‘rapidly’ after the verdict was out.

He further added that his administration will do whatever is necessary to keep the country safe.

