Inauguration Day: A guide to Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands behind protective glass at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. (Reuters Photo) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands behind protective glass at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. (Reuters Photo)

Donald Trump will take oath as the 45th President of the United States, succeeding Barack Obama who served two terms as President of the country, on Friday at noon, local time, (10.00 pm IST). Ten weeks before, Trump stunned America and the world by winning the US election following a fiercely-contested battle against Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

Here is a look at the timeline of Friday’s events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times IST)

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

7:00 p.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church

8:10 p.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

8:15 p.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

9:00 p.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

AT THE CAPITOL

9:46 p.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks

9:51 p.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

10:00 p.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

10:05 p.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

10:17 p.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

10:21 p.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

10:42 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

10:48 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

AFTER THE CEREMONY

11:00 p.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

11:24 p.m.: President’s Room signing ceremony

11:38 p.m.: Luncheon

1:05 a.m.: Review of the troops

1: 30 a.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

5.30 a.m.: Inaugural balls get underway