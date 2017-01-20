Inauguration Day: A guide to Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony

Donald Trump will take oath as the 45th President of the United States, succeeding Barack Obama who served two terms as President of the country, on Friday at noon, local time, (10.00 pm IST). Ten weeks before, Trump stunned America and the world by winning the US election following a fiercely-contested battle against Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.
Here is a look at the timeline of Friday’s events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times IST)
BEFORE THE CEREMONY
7:00 p.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church
8:10 p.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House
8:15 p.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.
9:00 p.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol
AT THE CAPITOL
9:46 p.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks
9:51 p.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations
10:00 p.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks
10:05 p.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
10:17 p.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts
10:21 p.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address
10:42 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions
10:48 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem
AFTER THE CEREMONY
11:00 p.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front
11:24 p.m.: President’s Room signing ceremony
11:38 p.m.: Luncheon
1:05 a.m.: Review of the troops
1: 30 a.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House
5.30 a.m.: Inaugural balls get underway