@POTUS now goes to Donald Trump

The new President, however, is yet to tweet his first message on the handle which already has around 4.25 million followers.

In a historic transfer of power, Republican Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America at the Capitol Hill on Friday succeeding Barack Obama. On that account, the official Twitter account has been handed over to Trump and his staff. The @POTUS handle had its origins under former President Barack Obama in 2015. The new President, however, is yet to tweet his first message on the handle which already has around 4.25 million followers.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama’s last message to America was when called on people to remember that they must work to bring the change.

