Donald Trump predicts level playing field on trade with China soon

"As far as the currency devaluations, I have been complaining about that for a long time," Donald Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:February 11, 2017 2:08 am
President Donald Trump, noting that he had long complained that China’s currency was undervalued, on Friday predicted that “a level playing field” in terms of trade would be reached between the two countries sooner than many people think.

“As far as the currency devaluations, I have been complaining about that for a long time,” Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “I believe that we will all eventually and probably very much sooner than a lot of people understand or think, we will be all at a level playing field.”

