Donald Trump plans to review intelligence leaks

US President Donald Trump. (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has said he might take the services of a New York billionaire to review American intelligence agencies and the leaks flowing out of them which have fuelled a string of damaging news reports on his administration. Trump told reporters at a news conference yesterday that Stephen Feinberg, co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management, has offered his services and he might tap him to look into the leaks. He described Feinberg as a very talented and successful man.

“He has offered his services and, it’s something we may take advantage of, Trump said.

“But I don’t think we need that at all because of the fact that you know, I think that we are gonna be able to straighten it out very easily on its own,” he added.

Trump said Mike Pompeo is now heading the CIA and James Comey was in charge of the FBI while hoping that Dan Cote would soon be confirmed for the position of Director of National Intelligence.

“I hope that we’ll be able to straighten that out without using anybody else,” he said.

During the news conference, Trump publicly vented out his anger and frustration at the leaks of classified information including his own conversation with some of the top leaders of the world.

He said the information about his conversation with heads of States of Mexico and Australia was leaked which prompted him to demand the resignation of his national security advisor Michael Flynn.

“All this information gets put into the ‘Washington Post’ and gets put into the ‘New York Times’ and I’m saying ‘what’s going to happen when I’m dealing on the Middle East? What’s going to happen when I’m dealing with really, really important subjects like North Korea? We got to stop it. That’s why it’s a criminal penalty,” Trump said.

The renewed focus on tracking down leaks comes following Flynn’s resignation amid reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a phone call with a Russian diplomat. Flynn’s alleged deception was revealed by leaks.

While Trump apparently sought Flynn’s resignation, the episode swiftly rekindled the president’s feud with the intelligence community.