US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he will make a decision next week on whether US will follow the 2015 Paris agreement on cutting global carbon emissions. Trump took to Twitter to make the announcement: “I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!” He was at the G7 summit in Sicily when he made the announcement.

