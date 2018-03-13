Donald Trump ousts Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, to be replaced by CIA chief Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, in Washington (File: AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, in Washington (File: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump has ousted Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State and said he will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Trump announced the decision on Twitter today. “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!”

Trump also announced the appointment of Gina Haspel to head the Central Intelligence Agency — the first woman selected for the agency’s top post. “Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” he tweeted

Meanwhile, a Tillerson aide told AP that President Trump never explained to him the reason why he was fired, and that Tillerson had wanted to stay in job. Trump told AP that he made decision to oust secretary of state ‘by myself,’ and said Tillerson will be ‘much happier now’.

