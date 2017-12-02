Donald Trump, on Twitter, says Tillerson will remain as top US diplomat

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/File) US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/File)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not leaving the administration, contradicting news reports that the White House was planning to replace the top U.S. diplomat.

“The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon – FAKE NEWS!,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. “He is not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!”

