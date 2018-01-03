Donald Trump to Kim Jong Un: My nuclear button is bigger and more powerful

US President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House. (AP Photo/File) US President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House. (AP Photo/File)

Continuing his consistent attack on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he too had a nuclear button on his desk, which was “stronger and more powerful” than Kim’s.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The US President was responding to the North Korean leader’s earlier statement wherein he threatened US with his country’s nuclear abilities. In a televised speech on Monday, Kim said, “the entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat.” He also said the North would mass produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles in 2018 for operational deployment and use the “nuclear button” if his country was threatened.

This is not the first time Trump and Kim have mocked each other. In 2017, Trump had warned that the US would have no choice but to “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies. The US President also led a global drive to pressure North Korea into giving up the development of nuclear-tipped missiles through sanctions.

North Korea regularly threatens to attack the United States, South Korea and Japan. It tested its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile in November, which it said was capable of delivering a warhead anywhere in the United States.

