Donald Trump nominates Jon Huntsman as US Ambassador to Russia

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate veteran diplomat and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman as next Ambassador to Russia, the White House has said. Heading the Atlantic Council, a top US think-tank, Huntsman had previously served as the US Ambassador to China and Singapore.

Huntsman has an adopted daughter Asha from Gujarat, who he is raising in Hindu faith. “Huntsman has had a distinguished career as a politician, diplomat, and businessman,” the White House said announcing Trump’s intention to nominate him as the US Ambassador to Russia.

“His robust record of public service includes service as US Ambassador to China and to Singapore, Deputy United States Trade Representative, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Trade Development,” the White House said.

He was also twice elected Governor of Utah. In the private sector, he is a director on numerous corporate boards including Hilton, Chevron, Ford Motor Company, and Caterpillar. He and his wife Mary Kaye are the parents of seven children.

