Donald trump nominates Christopher A Wray as FBI director

Nearly a month after sacking James Comey as the FBI director, United State’s President Donald Trumpon Wednesday nominated Christopher A Wray for the investigative agency’s top post. In a tweet trump said, “I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow.”

Wray, a litigation attorney with law firm King & Spalding in Washington and Atlanta, was the US assistant attorney general during the regime of President George W Bush and served as assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Trump had fired Comey in the fallout over his probe of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails last year, saying he was no longer able to effectively lead the agency.

In a letter released by the White House, the US president had said, “It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.”

