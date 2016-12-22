Donald Trump names Kellyanne Conway as ‘Counsellor to President’

Kellyanne Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election. (Reuters file photo) Kellyanne Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election. (Reuters file photo)

US president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who payed a crucial role in his victory in the November election, as Counsellor to President. “Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message.

“I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” Trump said.

In her position, 49-year-old Conway will continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration’s legislative priorities and actions, the presidential transition team said.

During the grilling election campaign, Conway was first ever woman campaign manager of a presidential campaign.

After the elections, she has been serving as a senior member of the President-elect’s transition team.

Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election.

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity. A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honoured to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results,” Conway said.