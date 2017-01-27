American people will not pay for Mexican border wall: Donald Trump

Donald Trump spoke on the border wall with Mexico, Obamacare and fighting against “radical Islamic terrorism.” Donald Trump spoke on the border wall with Mexico, Obamacare and fighting against “radical Islamic terrorism.”

US President Donald Trump on Thursday agreed to cancel the meeting with Mexican President Pena Nieto saying it would be fruitless if Mexico doesn’t treat the US fairly by not paying for the wall. Nieto had earlier scrapped plans to meet Trump next week after the US president tweeted Mexico should cancel the meeting if it was not prepared to pay for his proposed border wall.

Speaking at a press conference in Philadelphia, Trump also assured the American citizens that they would not have to pay for the wall. “Border security is a serious national issue and problem. Most illegal immigration is coming from our southern border. American people will not pay for the wall. I’ve made it clear to the government of Mexico,” the Republican President said. The press conference was attended by Vice-President Mike Pence, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell. Trump also said he would no longer allow the world “to take advantage of America” adding that he would restore the civil rights of Americans.

Trump had earlier signed an executive order to move forward on construction of a border wall. “We are putting an end to catch and release, expediting the removal of criminal aliens. They’re gonna be gone fast. We are finally cracking down on sanctuary cities. Its time to restore civil rights of Americans for a better future. Its about time to properly enforce laws passed by congress,” he said. Adding that North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) had been a terrible deal, Trump said it “had been a total disaster since its inception costing $60 billion with Mexico alone in trade deficits.”

Apart from this, the US President Trump also spoke on US’ withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific partnership adding there would still be “a lot of trade deals.” The president had earlier pulled out US from the 12-member Pacific-Rim agreement as he deemed it to be “dangerous for American workers.” As an alternative, Trump plans to negotiate with the nations individually.

“I have taken steps to restore power to everyday Americans,” Trump said. “This congress is going to be the busiest congress in years. Or maybe even decades.”

