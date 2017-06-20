Trump meets Panama President in White House, hails ‘good job’ on Panama Canal

President Donald Trump and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela gestures after Varela’s arrival at the White House in Washington. (Source: AP) President Donald Trump and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela gestures after Varela’s arrival at the White House in Washington. (Source: AP)

During a diplomatic meeting with Panama President Juan Carlos Varela at the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump praised the handiwork that built the Panama Canal and said the waterway is “doing quite well”, while discussing relations between the two countries, NBC News reported.

“We have many things to discuss,” Trump was quoted as saying seated next to the Panama President. “We’re going to spend quite a bit of time today. The Panama Canal is doing quite well, I think we did a good job building it.”

The Panama Canal, which connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, was finished in 1914 and was under US authority till December 1999, when the control was transferred to Panama.

During the short press address, Trump praised the US-Panama relationship, calling it “very strong” and said that it would be “only getting stronger.”

“And our — also, friendship with the president is very, very good,” Trump was quoted as saying speaking of Varela.

