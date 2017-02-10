Donald Trump legitimising blatant racism: Belgian Deputy PM Alexander De Croo

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has criticized US President Donald Trump’s policies and supported India’s demonetisation move. In an interview with The Indian Express, he blamed Europe for lack of progress in negotiating Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. Edited excerpts:

On Trump’s policies

It is becoming a bit of a reality show over the last few weeks. It is surprising that the country, which was a beacon of free trade, and in openness towards the rest of the world, seems to be changing so fast. At least on the European side, we are open for free trade, open for business, we do hope US will be on board. But if it has to be without the US, it will be without US. I think we live in a world, where we have the possibility to choose partners that have the same ideas. But what I find disturbing is that what is happening in the US is legitimising a certain type of speech; it is legitimising the fact that you can stigmatise a big part of the world’s population with no real reason. It is almost legitimising blatant racism, that is very worrying.

And I think that if a population has certain anxiety, certain fear for the future, then saying that we will stop the future, I think that is not a good answer. I think the right answer is we see a turbulent future but we will make you stronger. We will make sure you have stronger, better education, protection for the turbulent times. The wrong answer is to turn your back to the rest of the world and say we are not part of the rest of the world anymore. But we are two weeks far, we will see. But it unexpected what you see.

Such a (travel) ban (on citizens of seven Muslim countries) is problematic because you are stigmatising a whole group of population and you look at how this Islamic terrorism has taken place. In any country, this is a very small group of people, who are being influenced by extreme ideas; it is a distinct group; it is not the entire Muslim population. And what you need to do is to monitor the distinct group in a much closer way. And intervene much quicker, and widening it to the whole Muslim population is plain and simple wrong.

On Belgium’s policy to combat terrorism

You know we are faced with a movement, which is using technology in a different way than we thought, which is using terror in a different way than we thought. I think we need to act with other means. We need to scale up our efforts. We need to gather more information on that group, share more information on that group. We need to be able to intervene quicker.

We are fighting that kind of terrorism. Key lesson is to share information. The Paris attacks were prepared in Brussels, the attacks in Brussels were being steered out of Raqa and the attack on Germany Christmas market was done by someone in Italy. So there are no borders here. So which means is that fighting it, we should get rid of the borders as well…

On demonetisation

I think the idea is a good one. Today, the technology exists to go much more towards electronic payments, push on less use of cash money… There are questions on the execution… that is another discussion. But pushing for more electronic payments, for more formal economy is a sound thing to do.

On India-EU FTA negotiations

I think we should start talking as soon as possible. Slowness was on the European side, and I think, looking at the current state of the world, this makes sense not just economically but also philosophically…