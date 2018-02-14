Donald Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress out of his own pocket

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says he paid $ 130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Michael Cohen tells The New York Times he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign for the payment to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Cohen says, “The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.” The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Cohen had arranged the $ 130,000 payment to Clifford in October 2016 to keep her from publicly discussing the alleged sexual encounter during the presidential campaign.
- Feb 14, 2018 at 10:01 amSeems completely legit to me.. That's exactly how lawyers work. Often for free, just paying whatever they can out of their own pocket to help their clients, because they are not in it at all for the money. This White House has a real problem with the truth, but an even bigger problem with thinking people believe their bullchit. ----- I watched the President of the United States when asked by the Press, and he cupped his hands together, leaned in to reporters and said 'fake news.. Then walked away saying louder, 'fake news folks'. But I guess it should come as no surprise the President of the United States is a bald faced liar.. Who pays pros utes, while he is newly married, for sex.Reply
