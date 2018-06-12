Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un Singapore summit: Here’s what they said

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (Reuters Photo/Jonathan Ernst) US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (Reuters Photo/Jonathan Ernst)

With the world watching, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday shook hands and smiled for the cameras ahead of their historic summit in Singapore’s Sentosa Island. As their two flags hung side-by-side in the backdrop for the first time ever, Trump and Kim expressed hope that their summit would be fruitful.

“Nice to meet you Mr President,” were Kim’s first words, to which Trump responded, “It’s my honour and we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.”

During their one-on-one talks with the help of interpreters, Trump was enthusiastic that the summit would have “tremendous success”. He told Kim, “I feel really great. I think it’s gonna be really successful and I think we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.”

To this, Kim replied, “Well, it was not easy to get here. The past has placed many obstacles in our way but we overcame all of them and we are here today.”

The two leaders, who initially looked cautious, were later seen more relaxed. They will hold bilateral talks, the outcome of which remains uncertain.

Following their meeting. which lasted 41 minutes, Trump said the two countries have an “excellent relationship”. He hoped that the leaders “will solve a big problem, a big dilemma”.

“Working together, we will get it taken care of,” Trump concluded, as they headed for bilateral talks. The two leaders are likely to discuss North Korea’s international relations, months after Kim held unprecedented talks with South Korean’s Moon Jae-in. Denuclearisation of the peninsula will also be key to their talks. Kim, meanwhile, hopes Trump lifts international sanctions on the North, and puts an end to hostile policy.

