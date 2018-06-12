Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un come together for historic meet: 10 things to know about the Singapore summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (Source: White House) U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (Source: White House)

With a handshake that lasted for about 13 seconds, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday scripted history during the first-ever and much-awaited meeting between the two countries. After months of negotiations, both the leaders met for a one-on-one interaction at the Capella Hotel, a secluded luxury resort on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. As the two flags hung side-by-side in the backdrop for the first time ever, both Kim and Trump expressed hope that their summit would be fruitful.

Here is how the summit unfolded since this morning

1. Kim Jong-un arrived at the venue earlier than US President Donald Trump. According to North Korean media, the North Korean culture suggests the younger ones should arrive earlier as a mark of respect. US President Donald Trump arrived at the venue just 60 seconds before the summit was to begin.

2. With the world watching them keenly, both Trump and Kim looked serious as they got out of their limousines for the summit. The two leaders walked each other and shared a handshake with the flags of the two countries in the backdrop. Trump grasped Kim’s right arm as they shook, and then, later, took hold of Kim’s left arm as they turned to face the cameras and the world, both their expressions momentarily deadening before they turned to face each other again, and smiled.

3. “Nice to meet you Mr President,” were Kim’s first words, to which Trump responded, “It’s my honour and we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.” Donald Trump then guided Kim Jong-un to the library where the one-on-one meeting was to take place.

4. After an interaction that lasted for over 40 minutes, Trump and Kim walking side-by-side through the collonaded hotel before re-entering the meeting room, where they were joined by their most senior officials.

5. “I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy…science fiction movie,” Kim Jong-un was heard telling Donald Trump. “We overcame all kinds of scepticism and speculations about this summit and I believe that this is good for the peace,” he said. “I believe this is a good prelude for peace.”

6. US President Donald Trump also suggested that he had a fruitful interaction with the North Korean leader. Adding that meet was “very, very, very good,” Trump said both the countries have an “excellent relationship.” He also predicted that the Kim Jong and he “will solve a big problem, a big dilemma.” Trump was joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, and John Kelly, White House Chief of Staff, for the expanded talks, while Kim’s team included former military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, foreign minister Ri Yong Ho and Ri Su Yong, vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party.

7. After the bilateral talks, the two leaders took a small stroll. Appearing in front of the media after the bilateral talks with North Korean leader, Donald Trump said that the meeting with Kim Jong-un was ‘better than anybody could have expected.’ As the two leaders met, Singapore navy vessels and air force Apache helicopters patrolled, while fighter jets and a Gulfstream 550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft circled.

8. While the details of the talks are not yet disclosed, reports suggest the two leaders are likely to leave Singapore tonight. Kim is likely to leave this afternoon while Trump will depart tonight. Both leaders had initially planned to leave the country on Wednesday.

9. Both Kim Jong and Donald Trump signed a “comprehensive, historic” document after the talks. While Donald Trump said that the denuclearisation process of North Korea is expected to start “very quickly,” Kim Jong added, “world will see a major change.” Details of the document are not yet clear.

10. In a meeting that looked impossible in the last few months, the two leaders have likely held discussions on North Korea’s international relations, denuclearisation as well as the international sanctions on the North.

