Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un meeting LIVE Updates: Both world leaders shake hands as Summit begins
Live now

Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un meeting LIVE Updates: Both world leaders shake hands as Summit begins

Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un meeting LIVE Updates: Amid an uncertain outcome, US President Donald Trump and North Korean premier Kim Jong-Un are set to hold first-ever meeting between leaders of the two countries on Tuesday morning in Singapore, in what is being billed as the mother of all summits.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 7:01:15 am
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A peace treaty ending the Korean War, complete denuclearisation of North Korea or will it be just an elaborate get-to-know-you session? Amid an uncertain outcome, US President Donald Trump and North Korean premier Kim Jong-Un is set to hold the first-ever meeting between leaders of the two countries on Tuesday morning in Singapore, in what is being billed as the mother of all summits. Carrying with them hopes to end seven decades of hostility and the threat of a nuclear confrontation, the meeting between the two firebrand leaders will be watched closely by people across the world.

The meeting, which will be held at the Capella Hotel, a secluded luxury resort on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, will see the US offering North Korea security assurances in return for complete denuclearisation, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In the lead up to the summit, North Korea, however, has rejected any unilateral nuclear disarmament, and its reference to denuclearisation of the peninsula has historically meant it wants the US to remove its “nuclear umbrella” protecting South Korea and Japan, which it sees as a threat.

On the flip side, the visit will also be keenly watched by India and the country will seek redressal of its own concerns about North Korea’s support for Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programmes. In March, Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh paid a two-day visit to North Korea, the first ministerial visit from India to North Korea in nearly two decades.

READ | What time does Trump meet Kim? What is on agenda at the Summit?

Live Blog

Follow LIVE Updates of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore

07:01 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Kim nervous as Summit begins, suggest body language experts

The body language experts on BBC suggested that Kim Jong was nervous as he avoided eye contact with US President. By Trump’s standards it was a relatively low-key handshake, with no jerky movements, though it lasted for about 12 seconds, The Guardian reported.

06:59 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Leaders engaged in a one-on-one meet
06:50 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Road to Summit not easy: Kim Jong

While US President Donald Trump predicts that the Summit will be fruitful and that he will share a "great relationship" with Kim, the North Korean leader said the road to the meet was not easy and that "we came here after overcoming" all the obstacles, reports AP

06:45 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
The Summit begins

President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un have begun Singapore summit meeting at Capella resort

06:37 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Leaders shake hands

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands as the summit begins. The two clasped hands for a long while as they posed for the camera in front of the US and North Korean flags. Both then walked together along colonnade to begin private meeting with their interpreters.

06:29 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump arrives at Sentosa

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's convoy has arrived at the Sentosa island where the historic meeting with Donald Trump is scheduled to take place in a few minutes. US President Donald Trump reached just minutes later

06:22 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Suspense in Singapore

Few diplomatic events in recent years have drawn so much attention as the summit Tuesday in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The personalities of the two leaders — the maverick Trump and the mysterious Kim — have lent special colour to the event.

Given the history and personalities involved, it is difficult to be overly hopeful about Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un today. But a breakthrough could change the geopolitics of the Korean Peninsula. READ MORE

06:17 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
No sitting US president has ever met a North Korean leader

Cartoon by EP Unny

05:56 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
North Korea's Kim Jong Un departs hotel for summit with Donald Trump

Kim Jong Un's cavalcade has left for the luxury Singapore island resort where the North Korean leader is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump. Kim's black armored limousine with two North Korean flags was seen surrounded  police vehicles, their lights flashing reported Associated Press. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Singapore on June 10. (File)

The summit with Donald Trump comes after Kim Jong-un crossed over to the southern side of the Demilitarised Zone for historic talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April. In the summit in April, the first time one of the ruling North Korean leaders crossed over to South since fighting in the Korean War stopped in 1953, saw both the leaders lay the roadmap for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and permanent peace.

The summit with Trump is the culmination of months of posturing and negotiating between top US and North Korean officials and comes less than two weeks after Trump reversed his decision to scrap plans for the meeting, which is set to take place in Singapore. Analysts say Kim’s diplomatic outreach in recent months after a flurry of nuclear and missile tests in 2017 indicates he is eager for sanctions relief to build his economy and the international legitimacy the summit with Trump would provide.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd