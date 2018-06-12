Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un meeting LIVE Updates: Both world leaders shake hands as Summit begins

A peace treaty ending the Korean War, complete denuclearisation of North Korea or will it be just an elaborate get-to-know-you session? Amid an uncertain outcome, US President Donald Trump and North Korean premier Kim Jong-Un is set to hold the first-ever meeting between leaders of the two countries on Tuesday morning in Singapore, in what is being billed as the mother of all summits. Carrying with them hopes to end seven decades of hostility and the threat of a nuclear confrontation, the meeting between the two firebrand leaders will be watched closely by people across the world.
The meeting, which will be held at the Capella Hotel, a secluded luxury resort on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, will see the US offering North Korea security assurances in return for complete denuclearisation, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In the lead up to the summit, North Korea, however, has rejected any unilateral nuclear disarmament, and its reference to denuclearisation of the peninsula has historically meant it wants the US to remove its “nuclear umbrella” protecting South Korea and Japan, which it sees as a threat.
On the flip side, the visit will also be keenly watched by India and the country will seek redressal of its own concerns about North Korea’s support for Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programmes. In March, Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh paid a two-day visit to North Korea, the first ministerial visit from India to North Korea in nearly two decades.
READ | What time does Trump meet Kim? What is on agenda at the Summit?
The body language experts on BBC suggested that Kim Jong was nervous as he avoided eye contact with US President. By Trump’s standards it was a relatively low-key handshake, with no jerky movements, though it lasted for about 12 seconds, The Guardian reported.
While US President Donald Trump predicts that the Summit will be fruitful and that he will share a "great relationship" with Kim, the North Korean leader said the road to the meet was not easy and that "we came here after overcoming" all the obstacles, reports AP
President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un have begun Singapore summit meeting at Capella resort
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands as the summit begins. The two clasped hands for a long while as they posed for the camera in front of the US and North Korean flags. Both then walked together along colonnade to begin private meeting with their interpreters.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's convoy has arrived at the Sentosa island where the historic meeting with Donald Trump is scheduled to take place in a few minutes. US President Donald Trump reached just minutes later
Few diplomatic events in recent years have drawn so much attention as the summit Tuesday in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The personalities of the two leaders — the maverick Trump and the mysterious Kim — have lent special colour to the event.
Given the history and personalities involved, it is difficult to be overly hopeful about Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un today. But a breakthrough could change the geopolitics of the Korean Peninsula. READ MORE
Cartoon by EP Unny
Kim Jong Un's cavalcade has left for the luxury Singapore island resort where the North Korean leader is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump. Kim's black armored limousine with two North Korean flags was seen surrounded police vehicles, their lights flashing reported Associated Press.