Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un meeting LIVE Updates: Both world leaders shake hands as Summit begins

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A peace treaty ending the Korean War, complete denuclearisation of North Korea or will it be just an elaborate get-to-know-you session? Amid an uncertain outcome, US President Donald Trump and North Korean premier Kim Jong-Un is set to hold the first-ever meeting between leaders of the two countries on Tuesday morning in Singapore, in what is being billed as the mother of all summits. Carrying with them hopes to end seven decades of hostility and the threat of a nuclear confrontation, the meeting between the two firebrand leaders will be watched closely by people across the world.

The meeting, which will be held at the Capella Hotel, a secluded luxury resort on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, will see the US offering North Korea security assurances in return for complete denuclearisation, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In the lead up to the summit, North Korea, however, has rejected any unilateral nuclear disarmament, and its reference to denuclearisation of the peninsula has historically meant it wants the US to remove its “nuclear umbrella” protecting South Korea and Japan, which it sees as a threat.

On the flip side, the visit will also be keenly watched by India and the country will seek redressal of its own concerns about North Korea’s support for Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programmes. In March, Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh paid a two-day visit to North Korea, the first ministerial visit from India to North Korea in nearly two decades.

