Donald Trump Jerusalem proposal provocation: Jean-Marc Ayrault

France's foreign minister said a proposal by Trump to move the American embassy to Jerusalem would be a provocation with serious consequences

By: Reuters | Paris | Published:January 15, 2017 5:29 pm
France’s foreign minister said on Sunday a proposal by US President-elect Donald Trump to move the American embassy to Jerusalem would be a provocation with serious consequences.

“Of course (it’s a provocation). I think he would not be able to do it,” Jean-Marc Ayrault told France 3 television amid a conference on the Middle East peace process in Paris. “It would have extremely serious consequences and it’s not the first time that it’s on the agenda of a US president, but none have let themselves make that decision.

“One cannot have such a clear-cut, unilateral position. You have to create the conditions for peace.”

