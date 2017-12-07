‘I direct to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem’-Top quotes from Trump’s historic announcement

US President Donald Trump (File) US President Donald Trump (File)

US President Donald Trump on late Wednesday night (IST) declared Jerusalem as the new capital of Israel, shifting the American Embassy from Tel Aviv. The declaration came in a press conference which was held in the White House with Vice-President Mike Pence accompanying the 45th US President.

Here are the top quotes from President Trump’s historic announcement:

“I have determined that it is time to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. I direct to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the new embassy will be a magnificent tribute to peace.”

“For over 20 years every previous American president has exercised the law’s waiver, refusing to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem or to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city, under the belief that it will advance the cause of peace.”

“We cannot solve our problems by repeating same failed strategies of the past. Old challenges demand new approach, my announcement today is a new approach to the conflicts between Israel and Palestine.”

“Israel is a sovereign nation with the right to determine its own capital and acknowledging this is necessary for peace in the region.”

“Jerusalem is not just the heart of three great religions but also the heart of one of the most successful democracies in the world.”

“Our greatest hope is for peace, universal yearning in the human soul. I reaffirm my administration commitment to peace and security in the region.”

“There will be disagreements to this announcement but we are confident as we work through these disagreements, we will arrive at a place greater in cooperation.”

“This decision is not intended to deflect from our commitment to move from peace process we are not taking a position on the final status issue including the boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem.”

“We call for calm, moderation and voices of tolerance to prevail over the perverse of hate. Our children should inherit our love, not our conflicts.”

