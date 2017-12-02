Donald Trump likely to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital next week: Reports

Top Stories
The official added that the move would upend decades of American policy and possibly inflame tensions in Middle East.

US President Donald Trump will likely recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital next week, reported Reuters quoting an official. Trump is going is likely to announce next week that the United States of America recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a senior administration official told Reuters. The official added that the move would upend decades of American policy and possibly inflame tensions in Middle East.

It must be mentioned that the status of Jerusalem is perhaps one of the world’s most controversial issues. Both Palestine and Israel claim it as their capital. Not only this, Jerusalem’s holy sites are sacred to Christians, Jews, and Muslims. So any change in its status would mean huge repercussions in the Middle East and other Islamic-majority countries across the world.

