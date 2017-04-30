Donald Trump invites Philippines’ Duterte to Washington, White House says

Latest News
US President Donald Trump invited Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House during a phone call on Saturday that also addressed concerns over North Korea, the White House said in a statement.

The White House gave no details of when the leaders would meet in Washington to discuss their alliance, but said Trump looked forward to visiting the Philippines in November as part of two summits with other Asian nations.

