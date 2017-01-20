Latest News
Donald Trump inauguration live updates: Heavy security deployed in Washington ahead of swearing-in

About 28,000 security personnel, roadblocks, street barricades and dump trucks laden with sand are part of the security cordon around 3 square miles (8 square km) of central Washington.

January 20, 2017
Donald Trump, Trump, Trump inauguration, Trump Inauguration LIVE, Donald Trump inauguration LIVE, US President, President of the united states, trump white house, Trump takes charge, New US president, Trump news, Trump capitol President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (Source: AP)

President-elect Donald Trump will take oath as the 45th President of the United States of America on Friday. The Republican will succeed Democrat Barack Obama, who served two terms as the President of the nation, on Friday at noon, local time, (10.00 pm IST). Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in Washington ahead of Trump’s inauguration as thousands of people have descended on the streets of New York to express their displeasure with his coming administration. Approximately 900,000 people, including both Trump supporters and opponents, are expected to assemble on Washington’s streets for the inauguration ceremony.

Indian-American DJ Ravi drums opens inaugural concert for US President-elect DonaldTrump with scintillating performance in US

Mayor Bill de Blasio had said, “Donald Trump may control Washington, but we control our destiny as Americans.”

A night before the inauguration, politicians and celebrities such as Mayor Bill de Blasio and actor Alec Baldwin took to the streets. Baldwin trotted out the Trump parody he performs on “Saturday Night Live.”

Thousands of people turned out in New York the night before the inauguration for a rally at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, and then marched a few blocks from the Trump Tower where the businessman lives.

