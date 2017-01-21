Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US President: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Latest News
Taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington, Trump pledged to empower America's "forgotten men and women".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 21, 2017 12:25 am
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wave goodbye to former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama as they depart following Trump's inauguration at the Capitol in Washington. (Source: Reuters) US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wave goodbye to the Obamas as they depart following Trump’s inauguration at the Capitol in Washington. (Source: Reuters)

As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America on Friday, he delivered an inaugural address that’s being perceived as an unapologetic reprisal of the economic populism and nationalism that fueled his improbable campaign. Taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington, Trump pledged to empower America’s “forgotten men and women”. His victory gives Republicans control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Looking out over the crowd sprawled across the National Mall, Trump painted a bleak picture of the nation he now leads, lamenting “American carnage,” shuttered factories and depleted US leadership. Outgoing president Barack Obama, the man he replaced, sat behind him stoically as Trump vowed to stir “new national pride,” bring jobs back to the United States, and “eradicate completely” Islamic terrorism.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the president’s speech:

Trump, who is taking office as one of the most unpopular incoming presidents in modern history, made only oblique references to those who may be infuriated and fearful of his presidency.

