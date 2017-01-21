Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US President: Here’s how Twitter reacted

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wave goodbye to the Obamas as they depart following Trump’s inauguration at the Capitol in Washington. (Source: Reuters) US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wave goodbye to the Obamas as they depart following Trump’s inauguration at the Capitol in Washington. (Source: Reuters)

As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America on Friday, he delivered an inaugural address that’s being perceived as an unapologetic reprisal of the economic populism and nationalism that fueled his improbable campaign. Taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington, Trump pledged to empower America’s “forgotten men and women”. His victory gives Republicans control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Looking out over the crowd sprawled across the National Mall, Trump painted a bleak picture of the nation he now leads, lamenting “American carnage,” shuttered factories and depleted US leadership. Outgoing president Barack Obama, the man he replaced, sat behind him stoically as Trump vowed to stir “new national pride,” bring jobs back to the United States, and “eradicate completely” Islamic terrorism.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the president’s speech:

Reason why some conservs wanted to say “radical Islamic terror” was cause of ignorance CIA understood of how that would lead 2 more terror. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 20, 2017

The contrast here is astonishing. Where were they? Why didn’t the Trump folks show up for the inauguration? There’s no on there! http://t.co/eEYxbsKWJ1 — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) January 20, 2017

Btw, if you are still paying attention to Trump’s promises & whether he keeps them, you are missing the point entirely. Always new promises. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) January 20, 2017

Trump ran against both parties. His speech was against both parties. People are tired of both parties. This isn’t hard. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2017

Obama having to sit in silence as President Trump promises to shred everything he’s done in the last eight years: PRICELESS#Inauguration — Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 20, 2017

Even in depths of Depression in 1933, FDR’s inauguration speech did not place America in as dark a place as Trump thinks America is today. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 20, 2017

FDR asked us to be brave. JFK to dream boldly. Trump gave us permission to surrender to our worst instincts. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 20, 2017

Trump, who is taking office as one of the most unpopular incoming presidents in modern history, made only oblique references to those who may be infuriated and fearful of his presidency.

