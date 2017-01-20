Donald Trump inauguration ceremony: Timeline of events

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Timeline of Friday’s events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times EST):

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

8:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church

9:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

9:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

10:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

AT THE CAPITOL

11:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks

11:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

11:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

11:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

12:12 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

12:18 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

AFTER THE CEREMONY

12:30 p.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

12:54 p.m.: President’s Room signing ceremony

1:08 p.m.: Luncheon

2:35 p.m.: Review of the troops

3 p.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

7 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway