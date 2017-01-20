Donald Trump meets Barack Obama at White House, see photos

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington. (Source: AP) President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington. (Source: AP)

Hours before the swearing-in of the 45th President of the US, outgoing President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle warmly welcomed Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House on Friday.

Trump’s motorcade arrived at the White House where the Obamas were waiting to welcome them. As Trump’s car stopped in the driveway, he gave a thumbs-up to the Obamas waiting on top of the stairs in the porch.

“President-elect”, Obama said to Trump as he got out of the car.

Barack Obama asked his successor, “How are you, How was Church,” referring to the church service that the Trumps attended earlier in the morning before arriving at the White House.

Giving an embrace to Melania, Obama said “So nice to see you.” Melania also presented to Michelle a Tiffany gift, one of the most expensive fine jewellery brands in the world.

As the four prepared to stand for an official photo, Obama remarked to Trump “now you get used to the protocol.”

Obama briefly stepped inside to hand the gift to one of his aides and came back as the four posed for the waiting photographers.

The Obamas then walked the Trumps inside the White House, where the presidential couples will have tea before leaving together for the US Capitol where Trump will be sworn-in as the President.

