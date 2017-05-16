In tweets, Donald Trump defends sharing information with Russian officials

US President Donald Trump. (Source: AP) US President Donald Trump. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his decision to share information with Russia, saying he shared “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety” with Russian officials at a publicly known meeting at the White House last week. “As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled WH meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism,” Trump said on Twitter.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Two US officials on Monday alleged that the president had disclosed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation during their meeting last week. Both officials said the intelligence shared at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, was supplied by a US ally in the fight against the militant group.

The White House denied the allegations first reported by the Washington Post. “The story that came out tonight as reported is false,” HR McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, told reporters at the White House, adding that the two men reviewed a range of common threats including to civil aviation.

“At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed. The president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known. … I was in the room. It didn’t happen,” he said. The White House also released a statement from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who said the meeting focused on counterterrorism, and from deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, who said the Washington Post story was false.

The Kremlin on Tuesday denied this as well, describing it as “complete nonsense”. “It’s not a subject for us, it’s the latest piece of nonsense. We don’t want to have anything do to with this nonsense. It’s complete nonsense, not a subject to be denied or confirmed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

