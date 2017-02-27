Donald Trump to sign new immigration executive order on Wednesday

US President Donald Trump. ( Source: Aron Anderson/Facebook US President Donald Trump. ( Source: Aron Anderson/Facebook

US President Donald Trump is likely to sign a new immigration executive order on Wednesday, a day after addressing lawmakers at a joint session of Congress. Trump had initially planned to sign the new order last week, but according to Homeland Security spokesperson Sean Spicer, the president was apparently holding off the decision “to make sure that when we execute this, it’s done in a manner that’s flawless.”

Several weeks back, Trump’s initial order calling for temporarily halting entry from seven Muslim-majority countries into US was blocked by a federal judge. Trump had severely criticised the decision. Meanwhile, latest enforcement memos issued by the Homeland Security are the latest efforts by President Trump to follow through with his campaign promises to strictly enforce immigration laws.

Here’s look at some of what the memos say the government will do:

1. Immigrants who have crossed over illegally be sent to Mexico, regardless of where they came from

A border security memo suggests use of a long-standing albeit obscure US law to send some immigrants who have crossed the border illegally back to Mexico, regardless of which country the are from. However, the memo and the corresponding law it cites don’t give details on how the country can force Mexico to allow foreigners into that country.

2. Stop providing legal protection to child immigrants caught crossing the border

One of the memos tells the Homeland Security Department to stop providing certain legal protections to child immigrants caught crossing the border alone if they are reunited with their parents or a legal guardian inside the United States. According to the protections given to them, it allows for those children to have their case decided by a judge. But if the new policy is anything to go by, it would likely subject them to fast-track deportation proceedings that do away with judge’s approval

3. Local police likely to enforce federal laws

Under the Barack Obama administration, activities of local police and jailers acting as immigration agents was curtailed. There were communities who complained that some jurisdictions were overtly aggressive in enforcing federal laws. But the memos make it amply clear that the present government plans to restart those programs.

4. Jail and prosecute more people crossing border illegally

The memos says if people are caught crossing border illegally, they will face criminal charges. The government considers it illegal to cross the border without permission, and charges those with felony. But this process is costly and resource intensive. One of the memos also calls for more jails.

